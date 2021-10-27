Jordan condemns terrorist attack in Iraq

By JT - Oct 27,2021 - Last updated at Oct 27,2021

AMMAN — Jordan on Wednesday denounced the terrorist attack that targeted civilians in Iraq’s Diyala province on Tuesday, leaving several people killed and injured.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Haitham Abu Al Foul voiced the Kingdom's condemnation of such terrorist acts and reiterated the Kingdom's solidarity with Iraq in facing any threats to its security and stability.

He also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.