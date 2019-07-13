Jordan condemns terrorist attack on Somalia hotel

By JT - Jul 13,2019 - Last updated at Jul 14,2019

AMMAN — Jordan on Saturday condemned the terror attack that killed 26 people and injured dozens at a hotel in Kismayo, Somalia.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah reiterated Jordan’s support for the government and people of Somalia in the face of terrorism that targets the country’s security and stability, according to a ministry statement.

Qudah expressed his condolences over the lost lives and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He reiterated the Kingdom’s firm stance against all forms of violence and terrorism, which have no regard for religion or race.

Twenty-six people were killed and 56 injured in a 12-hour attack by Al Shabaab militants on a popular hotel that ended early on Saturday in the southern Somali port city of Kismayo, AFP news agency reported.

A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into the Medina hotel on Friday before several heavily armed gunmen forced their way inside, shooting as they went, authorities said.

It was the largest coordinated attack by Al Shabaab in Kismayo since 2012 when it lost control of the city, according to AFP.