Jordan condemns Turkish offensive on Syria, urges dialogue

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday called on Turkey to "immediately" end its offensive on Syria, voicing Jordan's rejection of the violation against Syria's sovereignty.

Co-chairing the fourth edition of the Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, Safadi urged Turkey to stop the escalation in Syria and resort to dialogue and international law in resolving all issues.

The forum was hosted by Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, who will replace Mogherni in the EU post, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

"The Syrian crisis should end and there is no military solution to the ongoing crisis," Safadi said, stressing the need for a political solution that can safeguard Syria's integrity and end the large-scale of its people.

"The refugees are victims and it is the responsibility of us all, not only the host countries, to provide them with decent living conditions," Safadi said.

As for the Palestinian issue, the minister said that the Israeli occupation is “unjust, evil and immoral” under the international law and conventions, adding that the entire region’s peace and security is totally linked to ending the occupation.

“The illegitimate colonies, the inhuman siege, the illegal annexation of lands and attempts to change the Islamic and Christian Arab identity of Jerusalem would only lead to more conflicts and violence in the region,” Safadi added.

Safadi also said that the security of the Arabian Gulf is a main pillar for international security, condemning attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the statement said.

Safadi said that the Kingdom will continue being a reliable partner in all anti-terrorism efforts and in combating hate speech, discrimination and extremism, regardless of their sources.