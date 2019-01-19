Jordan condemns violations at Aqsa’s Buraq Wall

AMMAN — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Friday condemned the installation of wooden poles and metal structures near the Buraq Wall, which is part and parcel of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, a ministry statement said.

The Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that Al Aqsa Mosque has the mandate to administer all affairs related to it, according to international law, calling on the occupying Israeli forces to comply with its orders.

He added that maintenance and rehabilitation work at the mosque, including its walls, are restricted to the Jordan-affiliated Jerusalem Awqaf Department. Meanwhile, Qudah demanded that Israel return a piece of the wall that broke off last July.

Qudah urged the international community to honour its responsibilities in pressuring Israel to maintain the historical and legal status quo of Al Aqsa Mosque.

He also said that Israel is fully accountable for any act that undermines the safety of Al Aqsa Mosque as well as its worshippers, calling for an immediate end to Israeli aggressions.