Jordan denounces Israeli violations at Al Aqsa

AMMAN — Jordan on Sunday condemned the continuous Israeli violations at Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, the latest of which was the occupation forces allowing hundreds of extremists to break into the mosque earlier in the day.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez said that the continuous attacks by extremists under the protection of Israeli forces represent a clear violation to the legal and historical status quo, international law and Israel’s commitments as an occupying force, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Fayez stressed that Al Aqsa Mosque, with its total area of 144 dunums, is a place of worship for Muslims only, noting that the Jordan-run Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department, under international law and legal and historical status quo, is the authority to supervise its affairs and manage entries.

The spokesperson also called on Israel, the occupying force, to stop its violations and provocations and respect the legal and historical status quo, as well as the authority of the Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department.

The spokesperson also urged the international community to bear its responsibility and exert pressure on Israel to halt its ongoing violations and provocations at Al Haram Al Sharif.