Jordan denounces Sinai terror attack, stresses solidarity with Egypt
By JT - Apr 10,2019 - Last updated at Apr 10,2019
AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday condemned in “in the strongest possible terms” the terrorist attack that targeted a police patrol in North Sinai killing seven people and injuring 36.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah stressed Jordan’s support for the Egyptian government and people in countering terrorism and violence, which “aims to undermine Egypt’s security and stability”, a ministry statement said.
Qudah expressed condolences to the families of the victims, which included a child and four security personnel, and wished the injured a speedy recovery, affirming the Kingdom’s solidarity with Egypt in its war against terror, according to the statement.
