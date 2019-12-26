Jordan deplores continued Israeli violations at Al Aqsa

By JT - Dec 26,2019 - Last updated at Dec 26,2019

AMMAN — Jordan on Wednesday condemned the continued Israeli violations against Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, the most recent of which was the Israeli occupation forces allowing a member of the Knesset to storm Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif on Wednesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Israel for allowing extremist groups to enter Al Aqsa and turning a blind eye to their actions.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Daifallah Fayez, utterly rejected the violation, terming it as actions aimed at provoking Muslims around the world.

He noted that Israel’s actions are a violation of its obligations as the occupying force in accordance with international law.

The spokesperson demanded an end to the occupation force’s illegal actions and respect for the historical and legal status quo.

Fayez stressed that Al Aqsa Mosque, with its total area of ​​144 dunums, is a place of worship for Muslims only, according to the statement.