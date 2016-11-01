Jordan, Egypt to conduct joint military exercise

AMMAN — The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) is going to conduct a joint drill session with Egypt, "Aqaba 2016", during November 5-25, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The war games are aimed at boosting relations between the armies of both countries and training the troops to conduct joint planning to implement various tasks using available resources, in addition to training them to face current security threats and possible future ones.

The Aqaba 2016 drill will be executed in training fields affiliated with JAF with the participation of various ground, maritime and air troops.

The two countries held a similar drill last year, with the participation of elite military units from the two armies.

Jordan and Egypt have both been harmed by Sinai-based terrorist groups, which have attacked a vital gas pipe more than a dozen times since 2011.

The sabotage eventually led to a complete halt of the cheaper Egyptian supplies of the commodity and a subsequent energy crisis in the Kingdom, caused by its dependence on the expensive fuel oil to generate electricity.