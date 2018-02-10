You are here
Jordan examining ’military object’ that fell near border area
By JT - Feb 10,2018 - Last updated at Feb 10,2018
AMMAN — Concerned security agencies on Saturday were examining parts of a "military object" that fell in an uninhabited area in Malka town in Irbid (near the Syrian-Israeli borders), according to a security source.
The source added that there were no casualties as a result of the incident, noting that the concerned agencies were still dealing with the military object to determine its type and source.
Photos shared by JT readers show remains of a military projectile, widely believed to be linked to the showdown between Israel and Syria and Iran, which saw the former attack Syrian military sites after claims of downing Iranian drone that allegedly crossed the border into Israel.
An Israeli fighter jet crashed under fire from Syrian air defences, which prompted Israel to unleash a dozen retaliatory strikes on both Syrian and Iranian targets inside Syria, Agence France-Presse reported.
Related Articles
UN peacekeepers stationed in the Golan Heights along the Syrian-Israeli border observed drones coming from the Israeli side before and after an air strike that killed top several Hizbollah figures, the United Nations said on Monday.
Under cover of darkness, 40 Filipino peacekeepers escaped their besieged outpost in the Golan Heights after a seven-hour gunbattle with Syrian rebels, Philippine officials said Sunday. Al Qaeda-linked insurgents still hold captive 44 Fijian troops.
The United States said Wednesday its intelligence services and military worked with Israel to track a ship carrying an intercepted shipment of advanced Iranian rockets for Palestinian fighters.
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Opinion
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 08, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment