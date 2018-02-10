Jordan examining ’military object’ that fell near border area

AMMAN — Concerned security agencies on Saturday were examining parts of a "military object" that fell in an uninhabited area in Malka town in Irbid (near the Syrian-Israeli borders), according to a security source.

The source added that there were no casualties as a result of the incident, noting that the concerned agencies were still dealing with the military object to determine its type and source.

Photos shared by JT readers show remains of a military projectile, widely believed to be linked to the showdown between Israel and Syria and Iran, which saw the former attack Syrian military sites after claims of downing Iranian drone that allegedly crossed the border into Israel.

An Israeli fighter jet crashed under fire from Syrian air defences, which prompted Israel to unleash a dozen retaliatory strikes on both Syrian and Iranian targets inside Syria, Agence France-Presse reported.