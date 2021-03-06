Jordan expresses condolences over victims of Turkish helicopter crash

You are here

By JT - Mar 06,2021 - Last updated at Mar 07,2021

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed condolences to Turkey over the victims of a crash of a military helicopter in eastern Turkey, which led to the death of 11 military personnel and two injuries.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez voiced the Kingdom's solidarity with the government and the people of Turkey over the accident and wished the injured a speedy recovery, according to a ministry statement.

The Turkish ministry of defence on Friday announced the death of 11 soldiers, including a high ranking officer, after their military helicopter crashed amid bad weather conditions.

