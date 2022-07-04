Jordan extends condolences to Denmark over victims of shooting

You are here

By JT - Jul 04,2022 - Last updated at Jul 04,2022

AMMAN — Jordan on Monday expressed condolences to Denmark over the victims of a shooting at a mall in Copenhagen on Sunday night, which claimed several lives and resulted in several injuries.

The Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the government and the people of Denmark and the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery, according to a ministry statement.

 

 

 

