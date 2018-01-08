Jordan foils major terror plot

By JT - Jan 08,2018 - Last updated at Jan 08,2018

AMMAN — The General Intelligence Department (GID) said on Monday it thwarted a major terrorist plot by Daesh, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.

The plot targeted military and security facilities, commercial centres, media outlets and moderate religious scholars, the General Intelligence Department (GID) said in a statement carried by Petra.

A total of 17 persons were arrested for involvement in the plot, the statement said, adding that the suspects planned to rob banks and steal vehicles to buy weapons.