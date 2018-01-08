You are here
Jordan foils major terror plot
By JT - Jan 08,2018 - Last updated at Jan 08,2018
AMMAN — The General Intelligence Department (GID) said on Monday it thwarted a major terrorist plot by Daesh, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.
The plot targeted military and security facilities, commercial centres, media outlets and moderate religious scholars, the General Intelligence Department (GID) said in a statement carried by Petra.
A total of 17 persons were arrested for involvement in the plot, the statement said, adding that the suspects planned to rob banks and steal vehicles to buy weapons.
Comments
DR SAMUEL IHEMDI (not verified)
Mon, 01/08/2018 - 17:21
EXCELLENT SECURITY POLICING AS USUAL BY THE JORDANIAN DEFENCE FORCE. THIS IS YET ANOTHER EXAMPLE THAT JORDAN IS AND WILL REMAIN ONE OF THE SAFEST COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD AND WE SHOULD ALL BE GRATEFUL TO HIS MAJESTY AND HIS GOVERNMENT IS KEEPING THE COUNTRY SAFE.
