Jordan follows up on alleged abduction of father-son duo in South Africa

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry is following up on a reported kidnapping incident involving two Jordanians in South Africa, the head of the Foreign Ministry’s operations centre, Sufian Qudah, said on Saturday.

Qudah said that the operations centre and the Jordanian embassy in Pretoria are closely following up on the incident with local authorities in South Africa, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Citing initial information Qudah said that the abducted Jordanians, a man and his son, are businesspeople, and the kidnappers had demanded a ransom for their release.

The ministry official said that the embassy urged the South African foreign ministry to immediately, through relevant authorities, embark on a search mission and free the Jordanians as soon as possible.

The head of the operations centre also said that the ministry formed a “crisis cell” to follow up on the incident round the clock until the kidnapped citizens are released.