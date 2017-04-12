Jordan, France sign nuclear safety declaration

AMMAN — Acting Foreign Ministry secretary general Bashir Zu'bi on Wednesday signed a joint declaration on nuclear safety with French Ambassador to Jordan David Bertolotti, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The declaration stipulates that Paris puts at the disposal of Jordan its expertise in the field of preventing and detecting nuclear materials smuggling, and responding properly to such attempts.

France will also help prepare Jordanian experts in physical protection of nuclear and radiant materials who take part in missions with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The signing is part of the government's follow-up on the implementation of His Majesty King Abdullah's initiative which called on building international capacities in the field of combating the smuggling of nuclear and radiant materials, launched at nuclear safety summits held in Seoul, the Hague and Washington in 2012, 2014 and 2016 respectively, according to Petra.