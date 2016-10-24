You are here
Jordan to host next Arab summit
By JT - Oct 24,2016 - Last updated at Oct 24,2016
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday issued directives to host the Arab League’s 28th session after Yemen apologised for not being able to host the summit.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh informed Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit of the decision, after he had conveyed the league’s request to His Majesty and to Prime Minister Hani Mulki and the Cabinet, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
In a letter sent to Aboul Gheit, Judeh said that discussions will be held in the upcoming period on the necessary arrangements to host the summit and send invitations to Arab leaders to attend the high-profile meeting.
Previously, Aboul Gheit had sent Judeh a letter explaining that Yemen, which is in the midst of a civil war, could no longer host the summit, Petra said.
Arab League member states assume presidency over sessions under a rotating system.
The most recent summit was held in Mauritania after Morocco apologised for not hosting the pan-Arab gathering.
