Jordan to host regional meeting on osteoporosis

AMMAN — Jordan’s stability has entitled it to host the eighth Pan Arab Osteoporosis Society Congress, which will start on Wednesday, said the society’s president, Said Abdul Majeed.

Speaking at a meeting with the media on Sunday, Abdul Majeed, who is also president of the Jordanian Osteoporosis Prevention Society, highlighted security as a central factor for the success of conferences.

“None of the invitees hesitated to participate for security reasons,” he said, adding that the congress will be held in Jordan for the first time.

The three-day event will bring together over 160 medical specialists, in addition to resident doctors, from 11 Arab countries, Europe and the US. The event will feature presentations of 30 specialised research papers.

The conference, which brings together experts in various related fields, seeks to increase the knowledge of the medical community on the recent developments and updates of the basic science and clinical practices related to osteoporosis.

Omar Abu Hijleh, head of the scientific committee of the conference, said the meeting will shed light on recent studies related to the recommended daily intake of vitamin D, the dosages of medications, new methods for testing bone density, diseases that may cause osteoporosis, and the often neglected issue of osteoporosis among men and children.

Commenting on osteoporosis rates in Jordan, the senior consultant said a study conducted in 2005 showed that 24.3 per cent of Jordanian women over 50have osteoporosis, but the figure is within international rates.

He noted that the high expenses of conducting such studies make them few and far between.

For his part, Ali Otoum, congress co-president and president of the Jordanian Orthopaedic Association, said one in every three women and one in every five men have osteoporosis, an international figure that does not vary greatly from one country to another.

He cited vitamin D deficiency, smoking, previous fractures and intake of some medications as risk factors for the disease.

Otoum noted that many countries consider osteoporosis as a health priority, adding that the conference seeks to give the needed attention to the issue to encourage further supportive policies.