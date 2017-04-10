Jordan hosts anti-Daesh meeting

You are here

By JT - Apr 10,2017 - Last updated at Apr 10,2017

AMMAN — Jordan on Monday hosted the seventh meeting of the working group on stabilisation affiliated with the Global Coalition to Counter Daesh, in coordination with the UAE and Germany.

At the opening ceremony, attended by some 90 participants from 35 countries, the Foreign Ministry's representative  said that Jordan will continue to be at the forefront of all efforts against terrorism, a threat to "our security and values".

The Kingdom's hosting role is yet another evidence for its commitment against terrorism, the Jordan News Agency, Petra quoted the representative as saying, without naming him.

Participants discussed the latest developments of the military operations against Daesh in Mosul, efforts exerted to restore and maintain regional stability, in addition to humane issues related to the post-liberation phase.

They also went over efforts in the isolation operation of Raqqa, Petra reported.

