Jordan makes strides in eradication of illiteracy — Education Ministry

AMMAN — Jordan on Wednesday marked the Arab Day for the Eradication of Illiteracy, with an Education Ministry announcement reporting that the Kingdom’s illiteracy rates have dropped to 5.1 per cent.

To fulfill its motto that education is for all, the Education Ministry opened 192 centres this academic year, 166 of which were for women and 26 for men, attracting 1,950 women and 408 men.

The ministry, which provides all necessary equipment for learners free of charge, has also implemented a cognitive programme for those who did not have the opportunity to join regular education, opening 218 centres and attracting 5,300 students, the statement added.

Despite significant progress, literacy challenges remain pertinent, and the demand for labour skills is rapidly evolving, the UN said on its website.