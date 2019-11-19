Jordan, NATO talks cover ties, review regional challenges

AMMAN — Jordan and NATO on Monday discussed means to enhance cooperation, especially on the parliamentary level and in regards to the exchange of expertise.

Receiving a delegation of NATO parliamentarians from the Sub-Committee on Future Security and Defence Capabilities (DSCFC), Prime Minister Omar Razzaz reviewed the challenges facing the Kingdom, which arise from unstable regional conditions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Razzaz also pointed to the several refugee influxes the Kingdom has welcomed, the last of which was the arrival of Syrian refugees, noting that Jordan cooperates with regional and international entities to find solutions to regional conflicts.

For their part, the NATO delegates said that their visit to the Kingdom aims at exploring further fields of cooperation and getting acquainted with Jordan's vision on the latest developments in the region and the priorities of the Kingdom's foreign policy.

Senate President Faisal Fayez also met with the delegates and reviewed the repercussions of unstable regional conditions on the economy and security of the Kingdom, as Jordan has received some 1.3 million Syrian refugees, Petra reported.

He highlighted Jordan's welcoming of refugees over the decades, noting its security and stability and the good treatment of refugees regardless of their ethnicities, religions or countries of origin.

Jordan is among the countries that hosts the largest number of refugees, Fayez stressed, calling on the international community to bear its moral and legal responsibilities towards refugees.

For their part, the delegates expressed their appreciation for the Kingdom’s role in enhancing regional stability and security, conveying their keenness to enhance cooperation with Jordan through partnership and programmes.

Later on Monday, First Deputy Lower House Speaker Nassar Qaisi also met with the NATO delegation.

“The latest developments in the region require all entities to work together with a foundation of unity, coordination and continuous dialogue to defend security in the region and the world,” Qaisi said during the meeting, according to Petra.

He highlighted Jordan’s adherence to finding peaceful solutions to all regional crises, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah.

Qaisi stressed the importance of supporting Jordan’s efforts in hosting Syrian refugees, as caring for them is an international responsibility “that is not Jordan’s to bear on its own, given that the number of Syrian refugees has reached around 1.3 million or 25 per cent of the Kingdom’s population”.

Qaisi noted that the large number of refugees has exacerbated the economic challenges facing the Kingdom and taken a toll on living standards.

“These heavy loads have drained health and education institutions and infrastructural components such as water and electricity of their resources,” Qaisi said.

“Jordan has long suffered because of its firm stance on the Palestinian cause, yet, despite challenges, it has and will remain committed to its values and the Palestinian people’s right to an independent state,” Qaisi underlined.

The official noted that Jordan has made “great strides” on its path towards comprehensive reform and in accordance with a “clear roadmap through which tangible achievements have been made”.

The delegates expressed appreciation for Jordan’s work in various regional and international causes and its efforts in hosting Syrian refugees despite difficult economic conditions.

“Mutual visits will contribute to converging perspectives on a number of issues of bilateral interest, especially those pertinent to enhancing security and stability,” the delegates said.