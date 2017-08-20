Jordan, Oman agree to revive old deals

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday received Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Bin Alawi Bin Abdullah who conveyed to King Abdullah the greetings of Sultan of Oman Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the meeting, which was held at Basman Palace, the King and the Omani official stressed the strength of friendly relations between the two countries and their willingness to activate cooperation agreements signed between the two sides, especially in the economic, investment, military and security fields.

They also discussed the latest developments in the region, especially the situation in Yemen, Syria and Iraq, and ways of dealing with them.

His Majesty expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Sultanate of Oman to defuse crises in the region.

The meeting was attended by the president of the Royal Hashemite Court, the minister of foreign affairs and expatriates, the director of His Majesty’s Office, the Omani ambassador to the Kingdom and the accompanying delegation.

At a separate meeting between Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and the visiting official, they agreed to hold the 10th session of the Jordan-Oman higher joint committee meetings in Oman in the first quarter of next year. The last time the panel met was in 2015, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said. It was agreed to consider holding a meeting for businessmen from both countries on the sidelines of the joint committee’s meetings to network and enhance communication.

On regional developments, Safadi and Alawi agreed on the need to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in the neighbourhood, especially the Palestinian issue.