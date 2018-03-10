Jordan, Oman discuss measures to boost trade cooperation

AMMAN — The Joint Jordanian-Omani committee has discussed means of enhancing and developing the economic, trade and investment relations between the two countries and overcoming obstacles facing Jordanian exports to the Omani market and vice versa, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.

The talks took place during the committee's tenth session meetings in Muscat, held under the chairmanship of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali, and Omani Finance Ministry Consultant Sheikh Abdulmalek Al Hinai, with the participation of several officials from ministries and institutions of both countries and the Jordanian ambassador to Oman.

The committee discussed cooperation in areas of consumer protection, protection of competition and cooperation in registration and control of companies, supervision of the insurance sector and protection of national production.

In regards to investment, participants agreed to start a joint work programme to arrange specialised trade missions to examine areas of cooperation and establish joint projects.

They also agreed to exchange visits between businessmen in both countries to look at the industrial cities and the incentives and facilities provided, in addition to enhancing cooperation and coordination between the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority and Duqm Special Economic Zone Authority.

The committee agreed to grant medicines produced in Jordan and Oman the priority to register with the other country, in accordance with the national laws and regulations, in addition to encouraging coordination and integration in pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality control of medicines.

On the transport sector, it was agreed to prepare a feasibility study on the possibility of establishing a maritime route to link the Gulf States to European countries, as proposed by the Omani side.