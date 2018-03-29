Jordan, Palestine coordinate positions ahead of summit

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday stressed Jordan's support for the efforts of “the legitimate Palestinian leadership, represented by President Mahmoud Abbas”, to restore the rights of Palestinian people.

The remarks came during a meeting with Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation Saeb Erekat, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The meeting aimed to discuss developments on resuming efforts to solve the Palestinians-Israelis conflict on the basis of the two-state solution prior to the upcoming Arab summit that will be hosted by Saudi Arabia next month.

Safadi stressed the importance of Arab collective endeavours to work with the international community to address the consequences of the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as capital of Israel and assert that the status of Jerusalem is a final status issue that has to be determined through direct negotiations, according to relevant UN resolutions.