Jordan participates in China’s Belt and Road Forum

By JT - May 16,2017 - Last updated at May 16,2017

AMMAN — Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Imad Fakhoury on Tuesday participated in the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF), hosted by the government of China, according to a statement by the Planning ministry.

The forum, held in Beijing between May 15 and 16, saw the participation of 1,200 participants from more than 100 countries, key international organisations and representatives of media and financial institutions.

The BRF aimed to discuss ways of addressing regional and global economic problems, and enhancing international cooperation to ensure development for all, according to the statement.

“Jordan was invited to the forum because of its pivotal role in the region and the world,” Fakhoury said, adding that “the Jordanian model of comprehensive reform, achieving comprehensive and sustainable development and maintaining resilience under the leadership of His Majesty the King” prompted the invitation.

Discussing economic cooperation, the minister highlighted Jordan’s role as the access point to more than 350 million consumers in the Arab world due to the free trade agreements it has with many countries and regional blocs

Fakhoury added that Jordan will be a major gate to the efforts for regional reconstruction, noting that there will be several investment opportunities to mega infrastructure projects in the context of the Jordan Vision 2025 and the Economic Stimulation Plan of 2018-2022.

Speaking at the forum, which he started in 2013, Chinese president Xi Jinping, said the initiative seeks to encourage trade links that ensure free and inclusive trade flow with countries at the Belt and Road track.

On the sidelines of the forum, Fakhoury held bilateral talks with officials of the Chinese ministry of commerce, focusing on bilateral cooperation and means of enhancing trade between the two countries.

Fakhoury underlined the strength of the historical relationships between China and Jordan, which this year marked the 40th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties, according to the statement.

He commended the relationship’s increasing progress at the political, cultural and economic levels.

This has reflected on the trade and tourism exchange between the two countries, with China being the second largest trade partner of Jordan, he added.

Despite the harsh regional circumstances, Jordan has been able to maintain its resilience, Fakhoury said, paying tribute to China’s support of Jordan.

“It is highly important that China continues to support Jordan and provide additional assistance to enable the Kingdom to bear the repercussions of regional crises, especially in Syria, and the influx of refugees,” he said.

The two sides discussed holding the 7th meeting of the Joint Jordanian Chinese Committee for Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation by the beginning of next year. They also agreed to continue work to achieve a framework program for development, economic and technical cooperation for 2018-2020, the statement said.

The meeting also discussed possible future projects for cooperation, especially projects in railways and renewable energy, in addition to projects in the fields of oil and gas and other mega projects.