Jordan Press Association elections postponed for lack of quorum
By JT - Apr 29,2017 - Last updated at Apr 29,2017
AMMAN — Jordan Press Association (JPA) President Tareq Momani on Friday announced postponement of the association’s council elections until Friday, May 5, after failure to meet quorum in accordance with the JPA Law, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Momani said the May 5 elections will be carried out with whatever number of voter turnout at the polling station, located at Royal Cultural Centre, noting that only 398 members showed up this Friday out of a total of 1,045 members eligible to vote.
Five candidates are competing for the position of JPA president, four for vice president and 30 for JPA Council membership, Al Rai daily reported.
Those standing for JPA president are: Hussein Omoush, Fakhry Abu Hamda, Abdulatif Alqurashi, Rakan Al Saaideh and Majid Al Amir, while Jihad Almheisen announced the withdrawal of his candidacy.
The four standing for vice president are Mowaffaq Kamal, Suleiman Qbeilat, Yanal Barmawi and Rania Abu Alnadi.
