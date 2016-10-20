Jordan ranked second in region on rule of law

AMMAN — Jordan came second regionally and 42nd internationally on the World Justice Project's (WJP) Rule of Law Index 2016, released Wednesday.

The annual report measures how the rule of law is experienced by the general public worldwide, according to a WJP statement.

According to the index, the Kingdom's overall rule of law performance places it eighth out of 37 upper-middle income countries.

"Jordan’s rise from its previous position in the 2015 WJP Rule of Law Index was primarily driven by improved performance in the area of constraints on government powers," the statement said.

Ranking changes were calculated by comparing countries against the original 2015 WJP Rule of Law Index, excluding the 11 new countries added this year, the WJP added.

Performance is assessed using 44 indicators across eight categories, each of which is scored and ranked globally and against regional and income peers: constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice and criminal justice, according to the WJP's website.

The 2016 edition expands coverage to 113 countries and jurisdictions (from 102 in 2015), relying on more than 100,000 household and expert surveys to measure how the rule of law is experienced in practical everyday situations by the general public worldwide.

The top three overall performers in the index were Denmark, Norway and Finland.

The bottom three were Afghanistan, Cambodia and Venezuela (113th).

In the Middle East and North Africa region, the top performer was the United Arab Emirates, while the bottom performer was Egypt.

“Effective rule of law is the foundation for communities of peace, equity, and opportunity,” the statement quoted William H. Neukom, WJP founder and CEO, as saying.

“The WJP Rule of Law Index is intended to be a first step in setting benchmarks, informing and guiding reforms, and deepening appreciation and understanding for the foundational importance of the rule of law,” he added.

Jordan rankings on Rule of Law Index