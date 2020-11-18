Jordan ranks 4th among Arab countries on 2020 Global Labour Resilience Index

AMMAN — Jordan ranked fourth among Arab countries and 45th globally, scoring 59 grades on the Global Labour Resilience Index 2020, the Jordan Strategy Forum (JSF) said on Wednesday.

In a policy paper titled “The Global Labour Resilience Index 2020: Where does Jordan stand? What are the necessary procedures?” the paper said that the UAE ranked first among Arab countries and 21st at the global level, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The paper studies the performance of Jordan on the index, which was issued by Whiteshield Partners in cooperation with the University of Oxford, ManpowerGroup and the Institute for the Future of Work.

The Global Labour Resilience Index (GLRI) is an annual publication launched in Davos, which ranks countries based on the resilience of their labour markets and provides policy guidance on how to enhance that resilience, according to Whiteshield Partners’ website.

A resilient labour market is defined as one that generates sustainable demand for a wide range of occupations for the majority of the workforce and supplies workers with quality jobs, the website added.

Resilient labour markets are inclusive, sustainable and able to withstand shocks because of their flexibility and adaptability. Resilient labour markets matter more than ever for the stability and livelihood of citizens in a global context of increasing economic and social volatility, according to the website.

The index is based on two main aspects: structure and policy.

The paper showed that Jordan’s progress in the secondary indicators of the policy pillar was not encouraging over the 2015-2020 period, where the JSF highlighted the importance of increasing the economic participation in general and for women in particular, in addition to focusing on skills and investment in the ICT and easing procedures for company registration.