Jordan reaffirms readiness to support Palestine in social development field

By JT - May 18,2022 - Last updated at May 18,2022

AMMAN — Social Development Minister Ayman Mufleh and his Palestinian counterpart Ahmad Majdalawi on Wednesday discussed cooperation aspects between the two countries.

Mufleh, during his meeting with Majdalawi and an accompanying delegation, in the presence of representatives of the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF in Jordan, stressed the Kingdom's readiness to put all its potential under the disposal of the Palestinian people, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister also referred to the Royal directives that always urge the importance of further developing relations with Palestinians and removing any obstacles facing them.

He also highlighted the importance of exchanging expertise and supporting the Palestinian social development ministry with the necessary programmes to help in its work.

For his part, Majdalawi commended efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah and the government in enhancing cooperation with the Palestinian people, expressing happiness in sharing Jordanian experience in the fields of social protection and care and economic empowerment.

WFP Representative and Country Director in Jordan Alberto Mendes said that the Kingdom has become a pioneering country in the region in the social protection field, especially that the Takaful programme of the National Aid Fund, a national welfare support programme, won the Arab Government Excellence Award in 2020.

Mendes also noted that social protection will be more important as the world is facing new challenges, such as climate change and hike in food prices.

UNICEF Country Representative in Jordan Tanya Chapuisat said that the organisation is committed to supporting the exchange of expertise between Jordan and Palestine in the social protection field, praising the efforts of the government and the ministry in adopting and implementing the national strategy for social protection through technical support offered by UNICEF.