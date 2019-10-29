Jordan recalls envoy from Tel Aviv amid concern over detainees’ deteriorating health

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry has recalled the Jordanian Ambassador to Tel Aviv in protest against Israel's prolonged detention of Jordanians Heba Labadi and Abdulrahman Meri.



Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that since Israel has failed to meet the ministry's repeated demands for the release of Labadi and Meri, and the continuation of their illegal and inhumane detainement, the ministry has recalled the Jordanian ambassador in Tel Aviv for discussion, "as a first step", according to a Foreign Ministry statement.



"We hold Israel fully accountable for the lives of our citizens and will continue taking all available legal, political and diplomatic measures to ensure their safe return home," Safadi added.



The ministry has made continued efforts and intensive calls via diplomatic and political channels to urge Israel to release the detained Jordanians, whose health conditions have deteriorated since the beginning of their administrative detention, the statement said, noting that this is a breach of international law.



The ministry has "firmly and clearly" warned Israel of the consequences resulting from the continued detention of the Jordanian citizens.



Safadi stressed that the Kingdom condemns and refuses prolonging the illegal detention of the Jordanians and the endangerment of their lives, calling on Israel to release them "immediately and without delay".