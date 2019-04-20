Jordan to reiterate stance on Palestine at Arab League gathering

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi is scheduled to participate today in the extraordinary session of the Council of the Arab League at the ministerial level upon an invitation from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The Kingdom is participating in the meeting to reiterate its unfaltering stance towards Jordan's top issue, the Palestinian cause, a Foreign Ministry statement said on Saturday.

Jordan’s unwavering position stresses that the only solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is a two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The foreign minister is expected to express the Kingdom’s rejection of the violations against Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites that aim to alter the city’s history and identity, as well as reaffirming Jordan’s commitment to safeguarding and defending the Holy City of Jerusalem, in line with the Hashemite Custodianship.