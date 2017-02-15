Jordan renews support for inclusive Iraq national concord

AMMAN — Jordan on Wednesday stressed its support to all efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in Iraq.

During a meeting with UN Secretary General's Special Representative to Iraq Jan Kubis, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi highlighted the importance of launching a political process that leads to achieving Iraq's national conciliation with the participation of all components of the Iraqi society, in a way that guarantees the rights of all.

Safadi and Kubis discussed current cooperation between Jordan and the UN, and expressed joint keenness to continue coordination, urging the international community to exert necessary efforts to work for stability in the post-Daesh era, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

For his part, Kubis underlined the importance of Jordan’s role in dealing with the various issues and challenges the region is experiencing, noting that the Kingdom's endeavours in this regard can help bring about peace in Iraq and the entire Middle East.