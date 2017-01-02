You are here
Jordan renews support for Iraq as terror hits again
Jan 02,2017
AMMAN — Jordan on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist blasts that targeted innocent civilians in eastern Baghdad, resulting in dozens of fatalities and injuries.
Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani stressed Jordan's support to the Iraqi people and government in fighting terrorism that targets Iraq's stability and the security of its citizens, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, voiced the government's condolences to the victims' families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
On Monday, the Iraqi capital saw at least two car bombings.
