Jordan Response Plan funding reaches $637m — Planning Ministry

AMMAN —The Jordan Response Plan (JRP), the national response to the Syrian refugee crisis, received total funding of around $637 million as of September 10 this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation.

The funding required stands at $2.24 billion and the deficit stands at around $1.6 billion, according to the funding status report for the JRP 2020.

Of the amount secured, $153 million went to supporting refugees, $134 million for host communities and $350 million was channelled to support the Treasury while no funding was made available to institutional capacity-building projects, the report’s data showed.

The United States is the top donor to the JRP 2020, according to the figures, with donations amounting to around $371 million, followed by Germany at around $79 million.

The budget requirements for the JRP 2020-2022 reach a total of around $6.6 billion, with the total required for each year at an average of $2.2 billion, according to the ministry’s published booklet on the latest JRP.

The previous plan included 12 sectors, while the new JRP 2020-2022 includes seven sectors, as some sectors were combined to better align with the sustainable development goals. These sectors are: Public services, economic empowerment, education, health, WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene services), social protection, along with justice and shelter.