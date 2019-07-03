Jordan says attacks on Saudi airport ‘dangerous escalation’

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned an attack by Houthi militias that targeted Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia for the third time, leading to the injury of nine civilians.

The continuation of attacks by Houthi militias on airports and civilians is a “dangerous escalation” that transgresses international laws and conventions, and is heavily condemned by Jordan, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said.

Qudah affirmed Jordan’s support to Saudi Arabia and its people in their efforts to maintain their security and combat all forms of terrorism, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The spokesperson reiterated Jordan’s complete solidarity with the people of Saudi Arabia and his faith in their ability to protect their security and stability and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

It was the third time the airport has been targeted, with the first two attacks occurring on June 12 and 24 respectively.

In a June 18 meeting with a delegation from the Saudi Shura Council, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz stated that “Saudi Arabia’s security is an integral part of Jordan’s security”.