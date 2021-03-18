Jordan sees 74 COVID deaths, 9,192 virus cases

AMMAN — Seventy-four COVID-19 deaths and 9,192 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Thursday, increasing the caseload to 514,107, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 5,627, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The cases comprised 4,616 infections in Amman, 962 in Irbid, including 67 in Ramtha district, 326 in Mafraq, 953 in Zarqa, 471 in Balqa, 414 in Madaba, 273 in Karak, 165 in Ajloun, 316 in Aqaba, 292 in Jerash, 177 cases in Tafileh and 227 cases in Maan, including 86 in Petra district.

The statement added that there are currently 91,509 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 491 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Thursday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 3,198, the statement said, adding that 314 recovered patients left hospitals.

The statement revealed that the number of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Wednesday totalled 2,475, registering an occupancy rate of 47 per cent, while a total of 707 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, at a rate of 56 per cent.

A total of 369 ventilators were used for treating COVID-19 patients, at an occupancy rate of 32 per cent.

The statement added that 4,584 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Thursday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 416,971.

A total of 47,018 virus tests were also conducted on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 5,364,765, with the share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, standing at 19.55 per cent, the statement added.