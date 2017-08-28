You are here

Home » Local » Jordan sends relief aid to Yemen

Jordan sends relief aid to Yemen

By JT - Aug 28,2017 - Last updated at Aug 28,2017

AMMAN — The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces/ Royal Air Force, on Sunday dispatched a plane laden with relief aid to Yemen, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JHCO adviser, Rajab Zubeidah, said that in fulfillment to Royal directives, a humanitarian aid plane left for Yemen carrying 15 tonnes of food and medical supplies, accompanied by an official delegation from the organisation, to deliver the aid in coordination with the King Salman Centre for Relief and Humanitarian Affairs.

For his part, Yemen’s Ambassador to Jordan Ali Ahmed Al Omrani voiced appreciation for “the great assistance and initiative of His Majesty King Abdullah and the Jordanian people,” stressing that the assistance would be used to “relieve the suffering of the Yemeni people under the current circumstances”.

up
5 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
5 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
A policy matter

Sunday 27 August 2017

Why did tax proceeds decline?

Aug 27, 2017

Erdogan, and Jordan’s real needs

Aug 27, 2017

Tribalism vs lawfulness

Aug 27, 2017

Afghanistan war

Aug 27, 2017

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.