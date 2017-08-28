You are here
Jordan sends relief aid to Yemen
By JT - Aug 28,2017 - Last updated at Aug 28,2017
AMMAN — The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces/ Royal Air Force, on Sunday dispatched a plane laden with relief aid to Yemen, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
JHCO adviser, Rajab Zubeidah, said that in fulfillment to Royal directives, a humanitarian aid plane left for Yemen carrying 15 tonnes of food and medical supplies, accompanied by an official delegation from the organisation, to deliver the aid in coordination with the King Salman Centre for Relief and Humanitarian Affairs.
For his part, Yemen’s Ambassador to Jordan Ali Ahmed Al Omrani voiced appreciation for “the great assistance and initiative of His Majesty King Abdullah and the Jordanian people,” stressing that the assistance would be used to “relieve the suffering of the Yemeni people under the current circumstances”.
