Jordan slams Guatemala Jerusalem decision

AMMAN — Jordan has condemned Guatemala’s decision to transfer its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Monday.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said the decision is a violation of international law and the United Nations resolutions, in particular the most recent decision made by the General Assembly against any such move.

Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, described Guatemala’s decision as “irresponsible”, adding that it would fuel violence in the region and encourage Israel to continue violating the international law. He noted that Jordan, as the custodian of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, denounces this “reckless step”.

He pointed out that all countries should join the world consensus supporting the two-state solution, which leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state within the pre-1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.