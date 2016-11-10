Jordan, UN modify partnership framework to respond to domestic priorities

AMMAN — Both Jordan and the UN agreed on modifying the next UN strategic development partnership framework (UNSDPF) in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals and the priorities of the Jordanian government.

“The government of Jordan, in May, officially requested the UN to adopt what is known as the ‘Delivering as One approach’, where we would like to take the preparation of this 2018-2022 UNSDPF as an opportunity to start implementing this approach,” Imad Fakhoury, minister of planning and International cooperation, said at the opening of the UN strategic prioritisation retreat on Thursday.

He added that Jordan is looking forward to “operationalising” this approach through adopting collective outcomes across the humanitarian and development sectors, where “we would like to see the integration of humanitarian planning under the strategic framework of the UNSDPF”.

“We believe that the ‘Delivering as One approach’ will be an opportunity to further strengthen the effectiveness and coherence of the UN assistance in Jordan and ensure a better donor coordination process,” Fakhoury added.

Addressing representatives of UN agencies in the Kingdom, the minister called for following certain priorities while drafting the UNSDPF.

These priorities include drafting a strategy that is aligned with Jordan Vision 2025, addressing structural weakness in the economy and building more responsive and accountable public institutions.

Jordan’s priority goals also include tackling the country’s gender gap through promoting increased political and economic participation of women, and improving Jordan’s human resources development system in line with the recently launched National Strategy for Human Resources Development 2016-2025.

Jordan, in addition, seeks to alleviate poverty and unemployment with a focus on “implementation rather than just policies and strategies”, according to the minister.

The UN and the government have already formulated “thematic consultation groups” in line with the key elements of Agenda 2030. The emergent themes are: “People and Dignity”, “Prosperity”, “Planet” and “Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions”.

According to Edward Kallon, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator to Jordan, the UNSDPF will guide UN agencies’ work and their “interventions” in Jordan for five years.

He added that since the first meeting of the steering committee which kicked off the UNSDPF in August, the UN country team in Jordan has embarked on its common country assessment to examine the challenges confronting Jordan and their root causes with a view to begin crafting an appropriate and responsive vision for change.