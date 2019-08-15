You are here

Jordan urges dialogue to dissolve India-Pakistan tensions

By JT - Aug 15,2019 - Last updated at Aug 15,2019

AMMAN — Jordan on Thursday stressed the importance of de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, and adopting dialogue as means to overcome the crisis between them. 

In a Foreign Ministry statement, Spokesperson Sufian Qudah expressed the Kingdom’s confidence in the “wisdom” of both countries’ leaders in dealing with the rapid developments, taking the necessary steps to peacefully contain tension and resorting to dialogue to enhance neighbourly relations in accordance with international conventions and laws, which would enhance the region’s security and stability.

New Delhi stripped Kashmir of its seven-decade-long semi-autonomous status last week, spiking tensions with Pakistan over the disputed Himalayan region.

Five people died in firing along the de facto border in disputed Kashmir on Thursday, the Pakistani military and local officials said, as tensions between nuclear-armed rivals Islamabad and New Delhi soared, according to AFP.

