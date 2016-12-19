Jordan urges EU to pitch in on refugee crisis response

AMMAN — Jordan on Sunday urged the EU to shoulder its responsibilities towards the refugee crisis.

In remarks on the sidelines of a coordination meeting in Cairo between Arab and EU ministers at the Arab League headquarters, Jordan’s representative to the EU and its ambassador in Brussels, Yousef Bataineh, said the current crises require cooperation between countries on both sides of the Mediterranean.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Bataineh said the EU has changed its approach in dealing with crises such as refugees and terrorism, since its countries have been directly affected by them.

Anything that happens in an Arab capital will have a direct impact on EU member states, the ambassador noted, calling for further coordination between the two sides.