Jordan, US conclude military cooperation meeting

AMMAN — HRH Prince Feisal, the Special Assistant of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff, on Tuesday chaired the closing session of the 39th meeting of the Joint Jordanian-US military committee, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The two-day meetings, which were held at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), aimed at further enhancing cooperation between the Jordanian and US armies.

The meetings also sought to review and agree on all upcoming military activities, especially in terms of security support and military cooperation.

In 2016, Washington’s assistance to Jordan reached $1.7 billion, including $470 million in budget support and more than $800 million in support of JAF, in addition to military support to counter Daesh.

The Royal Air Force in late March also received two Blackhawk helicopters (UH60-M) from the US, which are part of the second batch of Blackhawks sent to Jordan, under the US military aid to the Kingdom.

In March, the US ambassador to Jordan noted that eight Blackhawk helicopters had already been delivered and that 12 additional Blackhawks are scheduled to arrive by September.