You are here

Home » Local » Jordan voices solidarity with S. Arabia following terror attack

Jordan voices solidarity with S. Arabia following terror attack

By JT - May 13,2017 - Last updated at May 13,2017

AMMAN — The government on Saturday voiced its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in its efforts to combat terrorism following the terror attack that targeted a development project in Qatif area, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

Gunmen on Wednesday killed a Saudi child and a Pakistani man during an attack on workers at a building project in the eastern part of the country, the interior ministry said on Friday, Reuters reported. 

The gunmen tried to stop redevelopment work in the old quarter of the town of Awamiya, where authorities say Shiite militants are hiding, said an interior ministry spokesman quoted by state news agency SPA.

They fired at security personnel and passersby, killing a two-year-old Saudi child and a Pakistani national and wounding ten others including six Saudis, Reuters quoted him as saying.

The attack took place in Qatif, an oil-producing province, home to a large Shiite population that has witnessed acts of violence in Saudi Arabia, Reuters added.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani highlighted the importance of unifying Islamic, Arab and international efforts to fight terrorism and terrorists, who “target the safety of people everywhere”, Petra reported. 

 

Momani, who is also the government’s spokesperson, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery. 

up
9 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
5 + 3 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
Moving slowly forward

Saturday 13 May 2017

Why health matters

May 13, 2017

Of one’s own making

May 13, 2017

A long way from Comey to Watergate

May 13, 2017

Trump’s necessary German lessons

May 13, 2017

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.