Jordan voices solidarity with S. Arabia following terror attack

By JT - May 13,2017 - Last updated at May 13,2017

AMMAN — The government on Saturday voiced its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in its efforts to combat terrorism following the terror attack that targeted a development project in Qatif area, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Gunmen on Wednesday killed a Saudi child and a Pakistani man during an attack on workers at a building project in the eastern part of the country, the interior ministry said on Friday, Reuters reported.

The gunmen tried to stop redevelopment work in the old quarter of the town of Awamiya, where authorities say Shiite militants are hiding, said an interior ministry spokesman quoted by state news agency SPA.

They fired at security personnel and passersby, killing a two-year-old Saudi child and a Pakistani national and wounding ten others including six Saudis, Reuters quoted him as saying.

The attack took place in Qatif, an oil-producing province, home to a large Shiite population that has witnessed acts of violence in Saudi Arabia, Reuters added.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani highlighted the importance of unifying Islamic, Arab and international efforts to fight terrorism and terrorists, who “target the safety of people everywhere”, Petra reported.

Momani, who is also the government’s spokesperson, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.