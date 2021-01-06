Jordan welcomes outcomes of 41st GCC summit, reconciliation

AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday welcomed the outcomes of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit, notably achieving reconciliation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stressed: “The ‘Al Ula Statement’ is a considerable achievement to heal the rift, end the Gulf crisis and resume brotherly ties to normal, which enhances Gulf solidarity and stability, for the best service of the ambitions of its peoples. The move also contributes to strengthening Arab solidarity and supporting efforts against common challenges.”

Safadi, in a ministry statement, lauded GCC’s keenness on enhancing Gulf and Arab solidarity and stability, which has been proved by agreeing on ending the crisis and achieving reconciliation.

He also expressed appreciation of efforts led by the late Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, continued by Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, towards ending the crisis.

Safadi also highlighted the role of the US and all partners in this arena.

Jordan will continue towards supporting Arab solidarity and joint action against challenges, he said, stressing the Kingdom’s keenness to boost cooperation to serve common issues and secure a better future for Arab countries.