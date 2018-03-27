‘Jordan will protect itself from fallouts of Syria crisis’

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday said that Jordan has been shouldering burdens of hosting the Syrian refugees that have exceeded its capacity, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During a phone call with the UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura, Safadi stressed that the international community has to meet its responsibilities in addressing the needs of the refugees.

He said that Jordan would continue carrying out its humanitarian role in helping the Syrian refugees, who reached 1.3 million.

At the same time, Safadi said the Kingdom will take all necessary measures in protection of its national interests and security from the repercussions of any developments on the Syrian crisis.

The minister highlighted the importance of sustaining the de-escalation zones in the south of Syria, which emerged as a result of a Jordan-US-Russia effort.