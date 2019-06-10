Jordanian ambassador, Russian museum mull exhibit on Kingdom

AMMAN — Jordan’s Ambassador to Russia Amjad Adaileh on Sunday discussed the possibility of temporarily showcasing Jordanian artefacts at the Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, with the museum’s director, Mikhail Piotrovsky.

Such a step would place Jordanian heritage in front of the 5 million international tourists who visit the Hermitage Museum annually, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

“The idea is to display Jordanian artefacts at the museum for several months to promote tourism, and to sign agreements with a museum that is considered to be one of the biggest in the world,” Adaileh said, adding that the museum contains more than 3 million pieces.

Adaileh and Piotrovsky also discussed the possibility of signing agreements to promote the exchange of expertise and train Jordanians in artefact restoration via courses held at the museum, Petra, reported.

He said that Piotrovsky expressed a willingness to dispatch archaeological experts to work with their Jordanian counterparts on excavation projects within the Kingdom.

The ambassador also announced that three Russian tourism agencies had already began organising trips to Aqaba, according to Petra.