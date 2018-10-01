Jordanian investments in Egypt estimated at $2b

By JT - Oct 01,2018 - Last updated at Oct 01,2018

AMMAN — Jordan’s total investment in Egypt amounts currently to $2 billion through 1,117 companies working in the fields of industry, finance, services, agriculture, construction, communications, information technology and tourism.

These figures were revealed on Monday by Minister of State for Investment Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh as he inaugurated the Jordan-Egypt Investment Forum, organised by the Jordan Businessmen Association in Amman.

The value of Egyptian investments benefitting from the investment law in Jordan amounts to $1 billion through 499 companies working in services, investment, commerce, tourism, industry, finance and banking sectors.

President of the Jordan Businessmen Association Hamdi Tabbaa noted in his remarks that the Jordanian private sector is still waiting for the implementation of the Higher Jordanian Egyptian Committee’s decision to grant a 50 per cent discount on Suez Canal fees to Jordanian exports and imports.

Tabbaa called for real efforts to enhance cooperation and increase trade exchange between the two countries’ private sectors.

Jordanian exports to Egypt reached JD80 million last year, whereas imports stood at JD 336 million.