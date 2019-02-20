Jordanian-Iraqi political consultancy committee hold first meeting

AMMAN — The joint Jordanian and Iraqi foreign ministries committee on Wednesday met to discuss bolstering ties at the political, economic and security level, as well as movement through the borders.

During the first meeting of the political consultation committee, held at the Foreign Ministry, both sides discussed ways to bolster commercial, economic and investment exchange, as well as cooperation on consular and legal issues, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Discussions at the meeting also covered the latest regional developments, mainly the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Jerusalem issue and the Syrian refugees in the Kingdom.

The meeting, headed by Foreign Ministry Secretary General Zeid Louzi and Iraqi counterpart Nizar Khairallah, convened following instructions by both countries’ foreign ministers to form an action team and as part of memorandum of understanding signed between Amman and Baghdad on political and technical consultation.

The meeting also aimed at following up on the outcomes of His Majesty King Abdullah’s visit to Iraq in mid-January, and the visit of Iraqi President Barham Saleh to the Kingdom in November 2018.

Jordan and Iraq have a signed a number of agreements recently, including on the pricing of exported oil, custom exemptions, door-to-door freight shipping process. The two countries also agreed to start the necessary studies to establish the pipeline from Basra through Haditha area until reaching the Aqaba Port