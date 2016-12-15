Jordanian nursing consultant honoured by Boston university

Hania Dawani speaks at the Boston University School of Public Health’s 40th Anniversary Gala held recently (Photo courtesy of Boston University School of Public Health)

AMMAN — Hania Dawani, a Jordanian academic and mental health, nursing and health service consultant, has received a Distinguished Alumni Award at the Boston University School of Public Health’s 40th Anniversary Gala, according to a statement released by the university.

Dawani, an alumna of the Boston University School, has initiated and led nursing programmes in Jordan and has served on the faculty of nursing programmes in the Middle East and the US, according to the statement, released this week.

She served as director of professional services at the Jordanian Nursing Council from 2006 to 2014, and was consultant to the World Health Organisation on various initiatives.

She is currently an adjunct professor at the California State University and an adviser to the Columbia University initiative.

Each year, the school honours three alumni who have made outstanding contributions to public health and Dawani was honoured this year for the nursing work she has done in the US and in the Middle East.

The gala celebration in Boston drew over 300 people to celebrate the school’s accomplishments and look ahead to the future, the statement added.