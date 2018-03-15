Jordanian, Qatari business leaders to meet again in May

AMMAN — Qatari and Jordanian business delegations will convene in Amman in May to look into boosting the Gulf country's investments in various sectors in Jordan, the Jordan Chamber of Commerce said on Wednesday.

Businesspeople and representatives of the chambers of commerce of both countries will discuss several investment opportunities in various governorates in Jordan, Nael Kabariti, president of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, told The Jordan Times in a phone interview on Wednesday.

The decision to hold the meeting in Amman follows a visit by a Jordanian business delegation to Doha this week, where Jordanian and Qatari business representatives explored means to boost cooperation and trade exchange between the two countries, said Kabariti.

"Qatar is the third largest investor in Jordan and we are keen on increasing trade cooperation and boosting our exports to Qatar as the potential remains huge in spite of the recent developments between the Gulf states and Qatar," Kabariti told The Jordan Times.

Jordan lowered Qatari diplomatic representation in Amman and closed Al Jazeera channel’s offices.

A Jordanian business delegation representing the private sector held a meeting with Qatar Chamber’s Chairman Sheikh Khalifa Bin Jassim Bin Mohammed Al Thani this week and discussed means for increasing cooperation.

“The Qataris are very interested in increasing their investments in the Jordanian market and the meeting we had was very positive and constructive,” said Kabariti, adding that Qatar’s investments in Jordan stand at about $2 billion and are distributed across the fields of tourism, real estate and the stock market.

Jordan’s exports to Qatar stand at about $300 million and such a volume is “very modest”, according to Kabariti.

Jordan exports pharmaceuticals, vegetables and fruits and foodstuff, among other items to the Gulf state.

“In spite of the recent boycott against Qatar, we succeeded in maintaining the trade exchange as we export through Kuwait and Oman, but we want to increase the volume,” he added.

During the meeting in Doha, the two sides agreed to discuss some investment projects, mainly small- and medium-sized projects, to be implemented in Jordan.

“We agreed that we will study some investment projects and will present a plan to the Qataris at the meeting to be held in May that highlight 4-5 projects to be implemented in the governorates,” he said.

“The Qataris asked for this plan as a step to increase their investments. We will soon work on this plan and suggest to them some projects,” said Kabariti.

“Regardless of the political developments, we at the private sector are very keen on boosting economic cooperation with Qatar, which is a key global investor and a promising market,” said Kabariti.