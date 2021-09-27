You are here
Jordanian-Syrian border to reopen Wednesday
By JT - Sep 27,2021 - Last updated at Sep 27,2021
AMMAN — Interior Minister Mazen Farayah on Monday decided to reopen the Jordanian-Syrian border (Jaber Border Crossing) for cargo and passengers as of Wednesday under a set of technical and logistic procedures.
The Interior Ministry, in a statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said that the decision aims to activate commercial and tourist movement between the countries while adhering to security and health procedures.
The decision follows the directives of Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh, which he made during his visit to the border crossing on July 8.
