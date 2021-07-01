Jordanian team wins bronze in Int’l Olympiad in Informatics

Wesam Nasser from King Abdullah II School for Excellence in Zarqa won the bronze medal in the 32nd International Olympiad in Informatics (Photo courtesy of PSUT)

AMMAN — The Jordanian team, under supervision of Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT), won the bronze medal in the 32nd International Olympiad in Informatics, held virtually by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The winning student was Wesam Nasser from King Abdullah II School for Excellence in Zarqa.

A total 360 competitors, representing 89 countries, participated in the competition, according to a PSUT statement.

PSUT’s President Mashhoor Al Refai, congratulated the winner and praised the members of the team and the efforts of the supervisory committee.

He pointed out that the university, under the directives of HRH Princess Sumaya, chair of its board of trustees, works to support creative students in the Kingdom, and provides them with a fertile environment that promotes distinction and achievement.

Refai stated that PSUT formed an academic committee of faculty members to participate in selecting the members of the Olympiad team. and held training courses for them, with all the equipment for the competition.

Jordan participated for the first time in the Olympiad in 2003, and returned to participate in 2014 through a group of students and university professors, in cooperation with the Jordanian Programmers Association. The Olympiad, which was introduced for the first time in 1987, is one of the world’s most well-known computer science and informatics competitions for participants from 6 to 20 years old, and is organised in one of the member countries of the International Informatics Committee.